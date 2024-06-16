Atlanta recalled Ynoa from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday and placed him on the 60-day injured list with a right elbow stress reaction, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Ynoa was optioned to Gwinnett coming out of spring training and made two starts in the minors before landing on the club's 7-day IL on April 23 with what was termed as right elbow inflammation. The 26-year-old's injury is now being classified differently, and since he's already been out of action at Triple-A for nearly two months, his move to Atlanta's 60-day IL won't affect his timeline for a return to the mound. Instead, the transaction temporarily removes Ynoa from Atlanta's 40-man roster and opens up a spot for right-hander Grant Holmes, whose contract was selected from Gwinnett ahead of Sunday's series finale with the Rays.