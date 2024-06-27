Kelenic went 6-for-9 with a home run, four RBI and one stolen base over both games of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

Kelenic knocked in half of Atlanta's runs in the matinee games, and he added an RBI single for their lone run in the nightcap. The outfielder has enjoyed a strong June, going 25-for-78 (.321) with five homers, 13 RBI and three steals over 21 contests this month. He's up to a .282/.321/.459 slash line with eight long balls, 25 RBI, three steals, 24 runs scored and 11 doubles through 65 games on the year.