Atlanta placed Chavez on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a left shin contusion.

X-rays turned up clean for any structural damage after Chavez got struck by a hard-hit comebacker during a relief appearance Wednesday versus the Tigers, but he woke up Thursday in considerable discomfort and will be rested until at least the final day of June. The veteran reliever leaves behind a sharp 1.55 ERA and 36:9 K:BB through 29 innings.