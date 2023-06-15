Chavez woke up Thursday with a "very sore" left leg, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Chavez took a 99-mph one-hop comebacker off his shin while making a relief appearance Wednesday afternoon against the Tigers. X-rays came back negative, but he'll likely be unavailable for a portion of Atlanta's four-game series against the Rockies, which gets underway Thursday night at Truist Park. There's a possibility that he could be placed on the injured list.