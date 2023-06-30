Chavez (shin) threw long-toss in the outfield Friday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Chavez was shut down for a period after landing on the injured list June 15 due to a left shin contusion, but he can ramp things up now and perhaps make it back to Atlanta's bullpen right around the All-Star break. The veteran reliever had pitched to a terrific 1.55 ERA and 36:9 K:BB in 29 innings prior to the IL stint.