Braves' Jim Jarvis: Back in big leagues

Atlanta recalled Jarvis from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Jarvis has had a breakout season this year at Gwinnett, slashing .313/.406/.461 with six home runs, 32 stolen bases and a 46:55 BB:K over 76 games. He was up briefly with Atlanta in May, going 1-for-5 at the plate. Shortstop is Jarvis' main position, and he's expected to start there Thursday versus the Cardinals, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com. Jarvis would have some fantasy potential -- particularly in the stolen base department -- if he receives regular playing time, but there's no guarantee that will happen.