Braves' Jonathan Ornelas: Added to roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta added Ornelas to its active roster Saturday.
Atlanta will be allowed to carry an extra player on its roster for the Speedway Classic in Bristol on Saturday, and the team will take the opportunity to add extra depth to its bench. Ornelas owns a .617 OPS in Triple-A this season and is 0-for-5 in the majors, making him likely to head back to Triple-A Gwinnett following Saturday's contest.
