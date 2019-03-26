Tomlin will be on the Braves' Opening Day roster, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Tomlin joined the Braves on a minor-league deal last week after being released by the Brewers. The right-hander fired three scoreless innings in his only spring appearance for Atlanta, and apparently that was enough for the team to include him on its Opening Day roster. Tomlin stumbled to a 6.14 ERA, 5.9 K/9 and 3.2 HR/9 in 70.1 innings last season.

