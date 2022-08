Muller was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett following the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Muller started Saturday's matinee and allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out five in five innings to earn the win. In spite of his strong performance, he'll be sent down to make room on the active roster for Bryce Elder, who should be available out of the bullpen for the second game.