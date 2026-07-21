Braves' Luke Sinnard: Back on shelf

High-A Rome placed Sinnard on the 7-day injured list June 16 after he re-aggravated an abdominal injury, Ian Cundall of Baseball America reports.

He suffered an abdominal strain in spring training and didn't get activated until May 19, so this latest abdominal strain could keep him out another couple months. When healthy, Sinnard has been excellent, as the 6-foot-7 righty has a 2.35 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 25.8 K-BB% and 15.8 percent swinging-strike rate in 23 innings this season. In addition to getting healthy, Sinnard could eventually use a bump in competition, as he turns 24 in October and has yet to pitch above High-A.