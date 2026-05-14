Sinnard (abdomen) struck out one and allowed one run on two hits and one walk over three innings Tuesday in his start for Atlanta's rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate.

Sinnard was cleared to make his 2026 debut Tuesday, after he had been shut down to begin the minor-league season due to an abdominal strain that surfaced in spring training. The 23-year-old right-hander made 16 starts between Single-A Augusta and High-A Rome in 2025, so he likely won't have to wait long to join a full-season affiliate now that he's healthy again.