Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Ozuna singled in his first at-bat before coming home on a Travis D'Arnaud double in the second as Atlanta took an early 2-0 lead. The All-Star slugger then launched a 441-foot home run in the eighth to score Austin Riley and tie the game at five runs apiece. It was Ozuna's second consecutive two-hit performance and he's now fourth in the majors with 24 long balls on the season, and third in RBI with 75. He's batting .257 (9-for-35) in July with three homers, eight RBI and seven runs scored.