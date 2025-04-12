Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Rays.

Ozuna reduced the deficit to three runs in the eighth inning when he drove a 92 mph fastball from Edwin Uceta deep for a 425-foot solo homer to left-center field. Ozuna has logged home runs in back-to-back games and has three in his last six outings. Over that six-game span he has gone 10-for-25 with two walks, seven runs, three home runs and six RBI.