Olson was ejected from Saturday's contest against the Pirates ahead of the seventh inning, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

Olson was called for interference while running to first base in the bottom of the sixth inning, and he was ultimately sent home by the home plate umpire for arguing between frames. Eli White replaced him at first base versus Pittsburgh. Olson finished his night 0-for-3 with a strikeout at the plate.