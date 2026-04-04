Olson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-0 win over Arizona.

Olson went back-to-back with Ozzie Albies in the ninth inning to produce the lone runs of the game. This was Olson's second long ball in as many days after he hit his first homer of the year in Thursday's 17-2 win over Arizona. The first baseman has hit at least 29 homers in each of the last seven full-length seasons, and he has played in all 162 regular-season games in four straight years, offering reliable power and availability. This season, he's batting .313 with two homers, six RBI, six runs scored and four doubles over eight contests, though he's also racked up 11 strikeouts.