Olson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Monday's victory over Washington.

Olson walloped a Jake Irvin sinker over the center-field fence to tie the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning, and a five-run sixth inning carried Atlanta to the win. The first baseman has been outstanding all season, hitting safely in 12 of his past 13 games and in 20 of 23 contests overall in 2026. He's slashing .278/.365/.589 with six homers, 10 doubles, 19 RBI and 19 runs, continuing to assert his status as one of the most productive hitters in the National League.