Atlanta placed Fried on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to July 18, due to left forearm neuritis.

The 30-year-old was expected to make his first start of the second half in the upcoming series against the Reds early this week, but the forearm issue will instead send him to the injured list. Fried will be eligible to be reinstated in early August, though it wouldn't be surprising if his absence extends beyond that given the nature of the injury. Dylan Dodd was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move and could have the first crack at filling Fried's rotation spot.