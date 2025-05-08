Fried allowed one run on five hits while striking out eight batters over seven innings but did not factor into the decision against the Padres on Wednesday. He did not issue a walk.

Fried's lone blemish came in the fourth inning, when he yielded a solo homer to Jackson Merrill, but it was overall another outstanding performance by the 31-year-old southpaw, generating 11 whiffs while tossing 100 pitches (67 strikes). Fried has recorded six-straight quality starts and hasn't given up more than two earned runs across his eight starts this season. He leads the American League with a 1.05 ERA, while his 0.91 WHIP ranks fourth among qualified starters in the AL. Fried is slated to make his next start on the road against the Mariners next week.