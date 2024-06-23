Fried (7-3) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on six hits over six innings against the Yankees. He struck out four.

Fried kept the Yankees off the board until a solo run crossed in the sixth on an Anthony Volpe double. Three of the six hits Fried allowed came during the sixth, but a timely double play ended the inning and kept Fried in line for his seventh win. It was Fried's eighth quality start this season in 15 outings and the seventh start in which he's gone at least six while allowing no more than one earned run. He's currently scheduled to next toe the rubber against Pittsburgh when the Pirates head to Atlanta for a weekend set.