Harris went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

The center fielder got Atlanta's offense going early in a wild 11-10 victory, as he took Shane Smith deep in the first inning. Harris has hit safely in 12 straight games, as the swing adjustments he's been working on this season finally begin to pay dividends, and over that stretch he's batting a stunning .471 (24-for-51) with four doubles, six homers, two steals, 11 runs and 17 RBI.