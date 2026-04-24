Braves' Michael Harris: Back in lineup Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (quadriceps) will start in center field and bat fifth in Friday's game versus the Phillies.
Harris had to be lifted from Thursday's contest against the Nationals due to left quad tightness, but he checked out fine and will not have to miss a game. The five spot in the lineup is the highest this season for Harris, who is slashing .447/.488/.895 with five home runs over his last 11 games.
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