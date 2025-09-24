Braves' Michael Harris: Homers twice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.
Harris posted his third consecutive multi-hit performance after crushing two solo home runs in the fifth and seventh innings. That's now seven hits, four extra-base hits and six RBI over his last three games. Harris has caught fire down the stretch, hitting .350 over his last 10 games and is now one homer away from setting a new career-high with 20.
