When asking Wednesday whether Harris (back) would be ready to return during the Braves' April 21-27 homestand, manager Brian Snitker said he did not know, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It was initially expected to be a short absence for Harris when he was placed on the injured list with a lower-back strain on April 7. However, he hasn't progressed as quickly as hoped and it's unclear when he might be allowed to resume full baseball activities. His return date is uncertain.