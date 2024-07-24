Atlanta transferred Harris (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

Harris was placed on the 10-day IL on June 15 due to a strained left hamstring and hasn't yet resumed sprinting, among other baseball activities. As such, his move to the 60-day IL won't have much affect on his timeline to return, as he was already looking unlikely to be ready to rejoin Atlanta by mid-August. The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster spot for lefty Zach Logue, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.