Harris went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 13-9 loss to the White Sox.

Harris registered his second four-hit game of the year and his eighth effort with at least three knocks. The speedy center fielder had begun to lose some playing time at one point amidst his deep slump to begin the year -- he had a .558 OPS through June 28 -- but he's turned things around in a big way ever since. Harris is batting .348 with 23 extra-base hits, 23 RBI, 25 runs scored and three stolen bases over his last 164 at-bats (41 games).