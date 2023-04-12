Tonkin (1-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's victory over the Reds, allowing one hit and striking out three over three scoreless innings of relief.

Kyle Wright lasted only three innings in his 2023 debut, but Tonkin took over in the top of the fourth and shut down Cincy's offense, giving Atlanta a chance to come back from a 4-2 deficit. It's the right-hander's first big-league win since 2016, and he's looked great in his return to the majors in a long relief role, posting a 2.16 ERA and 7:1 K:BB through 8.1 innings for four appearances.