Tonkin picked up the save in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Rockies. He allowed a hit and a walk while striking out six over 3.1 scoreless innings.

Tonkin was dominant in relief Thursday, blanking the Rockies for the final 3.1 innings to earn his first save. He now sports a 3.21 ERA with a 0.95 WHIP and an impressive 28:7 K:BB through 33.2 innings this season. While the 33-year-old Tonkin isn't likely to see many save chances, he could work his way into a higher-leverage role with Atlanta while Jesse Chavez (lower leg) is on the IL.