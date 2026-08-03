Braves' Mike Yastrzemski: Finding power stroke

Yastrzemski went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Nationals.

The veteran slugger took Cade Cavalli deep for a solo shot in the third inning to get Atlanta on the board, before adding a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Yastrzemski has four hits in his last three games, and all four have gone for extra bases (two doubles and two homers). As long as he's providing some thump, he'll continue to be a regular part of the lineup against right-handed pitching while manning one of the corner outfield spots, with occasional action at DH as well.