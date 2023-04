Atlanta claimed Solak off waivers from the White Sox on Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Solak will now join his fourth organization in less than two months after his brief stint with the White Sox was preceded by stops with the Reds and Mariners. The 28-year-old showed promise during his first taste of MLB action back in 2019, but he's posted a rough .246/.317/.354 batting line in 839 big-league plate appearances since the beginning of the 2020 campaign.