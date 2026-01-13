This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Padres' Nick Solak: Grabs MiLB deal from Padres
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
The Padres signed Solak to a minor-league contract Dec. 18.
Solak made it back to the majors briefly with the Pirates last season, going 1-for-11 in four games. The 31-year-old hasn't seen regular action in the big leagues season 2021 and is merely organizational depth for San Diego.