Arcia will start at second base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Nationals, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Arcia appears to have taken over as Atlanta's primary option at the keystone, as he'll stick in the lineup against a right-handed pitcher for the third game in a row while slumping rookie Vaughn Grissom remains on the bench. After slugging home runs in both of the first two games in Washington, Arcia should continue to see steady run while he's wielding a hot bat.