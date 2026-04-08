Braves' Ozzie Albies: Belts third homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Albies went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a 7-2 win against the Angels on Tuesday.
Albies went deep in the eighth inning to give Atlanta a 5-2 lead. It was the veteran second baseman's third long ball through 12 games after he went deep just 16 times over 157 regular-season contests last year. Albies also has four RBI and is slashing .277/.333/.468 so far in 2026 as he looks to bounce back from a pair of subpar campaigns.
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