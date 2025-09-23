Braves' Ozzie Albies: Exits early Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Albies (arm) left Monday's contest against the Nationals in the third inning, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Albies was in the middle of an at-bat in the bottom of the third inning when the medical staff came out, ultimately exiting the game after having his left arm/wrist examined. It's unclear what exactly the 28-year-old is dealing with, and more information on his status will likely come in the near future. In the meantime, Nick Allen replaced him at second base versus Washington.
