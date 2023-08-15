Albies (hamstring) is being placed on the 10-day injured list, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Albies was held out of Monday's matchup against the Yankees due to a left hamstring injury, and Atlanta has made the decision to move him to the injured list while he recovers. Nicky Lopez could see a good chunk of the opportunities at second base in the meantime, though Vaughn Grissom is also an option, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com. The team has yet to announce a corresponding move.