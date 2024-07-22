Laureano is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

Since being activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Laureano has started just once in Atlanta's ensuing four games, with the club facing off against right-handed pitchers in all of those contests. Before hitting the shelf July 10 with an oblique strain that had first cropped up about two weeks earlier, Laureano had been getting regular playing time in right field, but his injury appears to have cost him his starting role. Adam Duvall now appears to be Atlanta's preferred option in right field.