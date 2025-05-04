Now Playing

Laureano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Laureano started the previous six games but will take a seat Sunday after going 4-for-19 with two doubles during that stretch. Ryan O'Hearn will receive a look in right field while Adley Rutschman rests his legs as the designated hitter.

