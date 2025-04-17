Laureano went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Guardians.

Making a second straight start (his first against a right-hander), Laureano extended Baltimore's lead to 5-1 in the seventh inning with a 393-foot shot off Gavin Williams, his first homer with the Orioles. Laureano could see a short-term boost in playing time with Tyler O'Neill (neck) banged up, though the majority of his playing time figures to come against left-handed pitching. The 30-year-old Laureano is just 2-for-16 (.125) with a .489 OPS through his first 17 plate appearances this year.