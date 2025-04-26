Now Playing

Laureano is not in the Orioles' starting lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Laureano started in right field in Game 1 and went 0-for-4 at the plate. He'll be in the dugout for the start of Saturday's nightcap with Heston Kjerstad, Cedric Mullins and Ryan O'Hearn starting in the outfield.

