Laureano is not in the Orioles' starting lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Laureano started in right field in Game 1 and went 0-for-4 at the plate. He'll be in the dugout for the start of Saturday's nightcap with Heston Kjerstad, Cedric Mullins and Ryan O'Hearn starting in the outfield.
