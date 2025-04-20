Laureano went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Reds.
Laureano was not in the starting lineup Saturday but replaced Heston Kjerstad (elbow) and went deep twice, including a 432-foot blast in the seventh inning. Despite the outburst, the 30-year-old is hitting just .190 with three home runs, four RBI and three runs scored across 22 plate appearances while serving in a part-time role for the Orioles.
