Manager Brian Snitker announced Monday that Kerr will require Tommy John surgery, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Kerr was moved to the 15-day injured list earlier in the day due to UCL damage, and it was confirmed shortly after that he'll undergo surgery to repair the ligament. With this news, Kerr's 2024 campaign will officially come to an end after posting a 5.64 ERA and 1.61 WHIP with a 27:7 K:BB across 22.1 innings. He'll likely also miss a good chunk of the 2025 season depending on how he fares during his rehab. "I just feel bad because he was getting a good opportunity here and impressed a lot of people," said Snitker. "He'll be back stronger than ever."