Atlanta non-tendered Kerr on Friday.

Kerr appeared in 10 games (including two starts) for Atlanta in 2024 and posted a 5.64 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 22.1 innings out of the bullpen. However, he suffered a UCL injury in his left elbow in mid-June which required the 30-year-old southpaw to undergo Tommy John surgery. Kerr will be out for most, if not all, of the 2025 campaign, and while he's now a free agent, he could opt to return to Atlanta to continue his rehab program.