Didder has received a non-roster invite to spring training.

Didder smacked five home runs and drove in 44 RBI last season at High-A Florida, and will get a chance to see some big league arms this spring. After batting .274 a year ago, the 23-year-old outfielder regressed to a batting average of .230, and struck out at a career-high rate of 24.8 percent. Didder will look to get back on track this season, and could begin at Double-A if he performs well in spring training.