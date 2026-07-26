Braves' Ronald Acuna: Could be back Monday

Acuna (hamstring) isn't in Triple-A Gwinnett's lineup Sunday and could join Atlanta in New York on Monday for the series opener against the Mets, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

The five-time All-Star was reported to have a chance of rejoining Atlanta for Sunday's series finale in Baltimore, but he's not in the starting lineup and instead appears set to come off the injured list Monday. Acuna has been sidelined since just before the All-Star break due to the hamstring strain, but he was only kept out of game action for a few days before he began a rehab assignment. The 28-year-old began the rehab stint in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and built up slowly. In nine games between the two minor-league levels, he posted a .231/.364/.346 slash line with six walks and a homer.