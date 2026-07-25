Braves' Ronald Acuna: Could be back Sunday

Acuna (hamstring) isn't expected to be activated from the IL until at least Sunday, Ian Quillen of MLB.com reports.

A rainout Friday for Triple-A Gwinnett put a bit of a hiccup into Atlanta's weekend plans for their start right fielder as he wraps up a rehab assignment. Gwinnett has a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday, and MLB manager Walt Weiss didn't rule out Acuna playing both ends of it. "There's a chance he'll play both," Weiss said Friday. "I think it's two [seven-inning games]. There's a chance he'll play both. He'll let us know when he feels like he's ready to go." Atlanta planned to have the 28-year-old back in the big-league lineup this weekend, so a Sunday activation remains possible. Acuna has been sidelined since June 9, and over 53 games for Atlanta this season he's managed a .794 OPS with seven homers and 15 steals.