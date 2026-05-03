Manager Walt Weiss said Sunday that Acuna has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain of his left hamstring, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 28-year-old outfielder was placed on the injured list earlier Sunday after sustaining the injury during Saturday's 9-1 win over the Rockies, but he appears to have avoided a more serious setback than Atlanta had feared. Acuna is without an official timeline for his return, but the encouraging diagnosis could mean that his absence isn't a lengthy one.