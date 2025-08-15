Acuna (calf) flew to Cleveland on Thursday ahead of Atlanta's weekend series against the Guardians, and he's expected to come off the injured list Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The team wouldn't have sent Acuna ahead if it wasn't very confident he was fully recovered from his calf strain, but he likely won't be officially activated until after a final workload Friday. The 27-year-old outfielder has been sidelined since July 29, and on the season he sports a 1.006 OPS, 14 homers, four steals, 26 RBI and 48 runs in only 55 games.