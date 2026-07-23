Braves' Ronald Acuna: Expected back this weekend

Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Thursday that he expects Acuna (hamstring) to be activated from the 10-day injured list before the end of this weekend, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Acuna will play his eighth and likely final rehab game Thursday with Triple-A Gwinnett. A return to the active roster Friday is possible, though the club could elect to give Acuna a day to rest before activating him later in the weekend. The star outfielder has been sidelined since early June due to a Grade 1 left hamstring strain.