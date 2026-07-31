Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Braves' Ronald Acuna: First homer since return from IL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Acuna went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's win over the Nationals.

The fourth-inning long ball off Jake Irvin was Acuna's first in four games since being activated from the IL, and just his second hit in 16 plate appearances. Injuries have limited the 28-year-old outfielder to just 57 contests this season, and Acuna has managed eight homers and 15 steals on the year with a tepid .244/.365/.416 slash line. There's still time for him to put together a big finish to his campaign, but he'll need to stay in the lineup to build any momentum.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!