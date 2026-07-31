Braves' Ronald Acuna: First homer since return from IL

Acuna went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's win over the Nationals.

The fourth-inning long ball off Jake Irvin was Acuna's first in four games since being activated from the IL, and just his second hit in 16 plate appearances. Injuries have limited the 28-year-old outfielder to just 57 contests this season, and Acuna has managed eight homers and 15 steals on the year with a tepid .244/.365/.416 slash line. There's still time for him to put together a big finish to his campaign, but he'll need to stay in the lineup to build any momentum.