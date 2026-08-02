Braves' Ronald Acuna: Goes deep Saturday

Acuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in an 8-3 win against the Nationals on Saturday.

Acuna kicked off the scoring with a 419-foot solo shot to center field in the first inning. It was the star outfielder's second long ball in three games and just his third hit of any sort over six contests since returning from the injured list July 27. Acuna has struggled to a .136 batting average (3-for-22) since his return, and he's struck out at least once in each game during that span, so he seems to be still shaking off some rust.