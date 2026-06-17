Braves' Ronald Acuna: 'Long way' from returning

Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Wednesday that Acuna (hamstring) is a "long way" from returning from the 10-day injured list, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Acuna missed nearly three weeks of action in May with a left hamstring strain and landed back on the IL one week ago with the same injury. Because the strain is in the same spot, Weiss noted that the club will be more cautious this time around with the star outfielder. With the All-Star break less than four weeks away, Atlanta could choose to hold Acuna out until the second half.